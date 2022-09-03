Ashland County Sherriff's Office investigating into 39YO man found dead, another injured on Friday

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 39-year-old man was found dead and another was injured at a residence in Ashland County on Friday morning, according to a press release from the Ashland County Sheriff's Office.

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies received a call requesting assistance at the 1200 block of County Road 1153 from Ashland Fire Department and the City of Ashland, the release said.

When deputies arrived, an “older” man was found in the house in need of medical attention, the release stated. After further searching the house and garage, they discovered a “younger” male deceased.

The Ashland County Coroner’s Office, Ashland County Sheriff’s Detectives and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released upon completion.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.