Ashland Police officer performs CPR to save 3-year-old's life

ASHLAND, Ohio — Because of the quick response from Ashland Police Officer Soren Osicka, a young girl has a second chance at life.

“Having experienced something like this less than 6 months on the force is definitely something I’m proud of and I just thank God I was able to perform in the moment,” said Officer Soren Osicka.

Officer Soren Osicka’s journey to saving this girl’s life began just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 8 in Ashland.

“The funny part about the call is I wasn’t even the officer it was dispatched to. I just so happened to be in the area,” said Osicka.

That night, Osicka and three other officers sprang into action after receiving a call from dispatch.

“Running up to the scene, I noticed the mom holding her daughter, limp not breathing, and I immediately just took her and started rendering CPR,” said Osicka.

Multiple chest compressions later, the 23-year-old officer saved the 3-year-old’s life.

“When the EMS arrived on scene, I picked her up and started walking her over there and that’s when she started to cry and when you hear a kid crying, you often think something is wrong but, in that moment, it brought joy to me because from a little girl not breathing to a little girl crying is a good sign,” said Osicka.

Osicka thanks his other supporting officers for their help in bringing this young girl back to life.

“Thank the Lord that in the moment, everyone on scene was able to perform and we had a positive outcome,” said Osicka.

He also says there’s a valuable lesson for everyone to learn from this situation.

“Those precious seconds add up to minutes and knowing how to do CPR could definitely save your life,” said Osicka.

News 5 reached out to the family for an interview, and at this time, we weren’t able to meet.