Ashtabula Area City Schools closed Tuesday due to level 3 snow emergency

Ashtabula Area City Schools announced Sunday that school is canceled Tuesday, and athletic practices and contests are postponed until further notice due to the level 3 snow emergency and state of emergency in Ashtabula.

Superintendent Lisa Newsome said there is no school on Monday because of a holiday.

According to AACS, the heavy snowfall from the weekend caused roof damage to Lakeside High School due to heavy snow and water damage. The AACS says the fire department was at the high school on Sunday to help fix the damages.

More than 3 feet of snow from the lake-effect snow that began on Thanksgiving has already been reported for Ashtabula County.

In a Facebook post, the AACS shared its schools will be closed to ensure the safety of students and faculty. It attached an audio message from Newsome, who provided further information on the cancellation.

AACS also posted an update for athletics:

Weather warnings and watches have been issued for Ashtabula, Lake, Geuaga and Cuyahoga Counties

