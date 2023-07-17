Ashtabula County 8-month-old's death under investigation

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 8-month-old child after his mother found him unresponsive soon after feeding him.

Authorities said deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of North Avenue on Sunday after the mother called 911.

The mother said she fed her son, put him to bed, and then took a phone call. About 15 minutes later, the mother checked on her son and found him unresponsive on the bed. She called 911 and administered CPR.

EMS transported the child to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

No further information was released. The matter remains under investigation.

