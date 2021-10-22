Ashtabula County Jail suspends visitation due to COVID-19 concerns

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that visitation to its jail has been suspended effective Friday due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area.

Authorities said the situation will be evaluated weekly.

"This action is being taken to minimize the risk of community spread of the virus to inmates, visitors and staff. The health and safety of our staff, inmates, and visitors is our first priority," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

As of Friday, there have been 9,701 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County since the pandemic began, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. Nearly 550 people have been hospitalized and more than 200 have died.

Ohio Department of Health

As of the 2020 census, Ashtabula County had 97,574 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.