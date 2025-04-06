Ashtabula dairy farm recovers after massive fire

Dorset at Comp Dairy Farm put its new barn into service after it was destroyed by a massive fire on Sept. 22, 2024, leading to a mass evacuation for its cows.

Massive fire at Ashtabula County's largest dairy farm

RELATED: Massive fire at Ashtabula County's largest dairy farm

On Saturday, the farm announced in a Facebook post that some of the cows were able to return inside.

The barn owners told News 5 they are "very lucky and happy to be where they are now.” They are also thankful for all the help and support they received from the community.

Dorset at Comp Dairy Farm Dorset at Comp Dairy Farm