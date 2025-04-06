Watch Now
Ashtabula dairy farm recovers after massive fire

Dorset at Comp Dairy Farm
Dorset at Comp Dairy Farm put its new barn into service after it was destroyed by a massive fire on Sept. 22, 2024, leading to a mass evacuation for its cows.

Massive fire at Ashtabula County's largest dairy farm

On Saturday, the farm announced in a Facebook post that some of the cows were able to return inside.

The barn owners told News 5 they are "very lucky and happy to be where they are now.” They are also thankful for all the help and support they received from the community.

