Massive fire breaks out at Comp Dairy farm, multiple fire departments on scene

DORSET, Ohio — A blazing fire broke out in Dorset at Comp Dairy Farm Sunday evening.

According to Dorset Fire Department Chief Jared Rogge, just before 7:30 p.m., the department responded to the fire and extinguished it by 9 p.m.

Rogge says family members of the farm were working when the fire started.

The farm is home to about 1,100 cows, according to Rogge. No cow or person was injured during the fire.

News 5 Comp Diary Farm fire

Three to four barns were lost due to the inferno.

News 5 Comp Diary Farm fire

A friend of the Comp Dairy Farm Owners said the cows have been contained and are awaiting transportation to somewhere they can be fed and milked.

News 5 saw a line of animal trailers leading up to the farm.

Rogge added a Michigan milk parlor is en route to the farm as well.

News 5's Kaylee Olivas was on scene and was told that 18 fire departments from Ashtabula and Vienna Township were there helping to reduce the flames.

Rogge said the flames were knocked down by 9 p.m.

News 5 Comp Diary Farm fire

Community members donated dozens of cases of water as well as food to those emergency service members on scene.

By 11:30 p.m., firefighters were rolling hoses and packing up.

There was still a cloud of smoke in the air.

Comp Dairy Farm is a owned by fifth generation family. It's been operating since 1985, according to its website.

News 5 crew is working to learn more information.