Ashton's Army holds big parade to celebrate birthday of 3-year-old with pediatric brain cancer

ELYRIA, Ohio — A family in Elyria is experiencing their worst nightmare as their son battles an aggressive form of pediatric brain cancer.

But they keep going thanks to their army of supporters, who provide encouragement at various events like Saturday’s big parade.

His army consists of family, friends and neighbors who held a parade at his home to celebrate Ashton’s third birthday.

Ashton’s mom says this support also gives her and her family something to smile about as her son continues his difficult fight.

“It means the world to us. We always say we feel like thank you isn’t enough, and we thank everybody for coming out and supporting us,” said Tara Taylor, Ashton’s mom.

“For us to come together, and to make Tara and Joe and Ashton smile, it means a lot. That shows you how we can support a family when they’re going through a rough time,” said New Level Jeeps President, Eric Payne.

Unfortunately, doctors say there isn’t a cure for Ashton’s type of cancer.

However, his family says Ashton will keep fighting, and they ask for the community to keep them in prayer.

