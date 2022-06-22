Atlanta fugitive wanted for murder found in Cleveland

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Service has announced the arrest of Jason Hall, 40, a Georgia man wanted in a homicide case out of Atlanta. Hall was found in the 13400 block of Thornhurst Avenue, Garfield Heights Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, Hall allegedly shot and killed a man on April 30 in the 500 block of Sunset Avenue NW, Atlanta, Georgia. The victim sustained four gunshot wounds and died at the scene. He's been wanted by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office since.

Following the shooting, Hall fled the area and traveled to Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it followed leads regarding Hall's whereabouts, and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force located him in Garfield Heights. Hall was taken into custody and has been charged with aggravated murder.

