Attorney for Frank Russo confirms former Cuyahoga County auditor has died

CLEVELAND — Frank Russo, the former Cuyahoga County auditor who was caught in a corruption probe in 2010 has died, according to his attorney Roger Synenberg.

Russo was released from prison in May 2020 after being deemed susceptible to COVID-19. While he was released from prison at the start of the pandemic, Russo was not free. He was placed on home confinement with a GPS monitor, Synenberg told News 5 at the time.

Russo was sentenced in December 2010 to spend 21 years and eight months in prison after taking a plea deal. Russo agreed to charges for "knowingly and willfully" ripping off taxpayers.

Russo was convicted of conspiracy, conspiracy to commit bribery, mail fraud and tax evasion.

Before heading to prison in November 2012, he testified against Jimmy Dimora, a former Cuyahoga County commissioner who is also behind bars, following the largest corruption probe in county history.

