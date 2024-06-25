Attorney General Merrick Garland unveils new Cleveland 'Crime Gun Intelligence Center'

CLEVELAND — The nation's top attorney appeared in Cleveland Tuesday to raise awareness on a newly created center meant to help combat gun violence across Northeast Ohio.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the formation of Cleveland's Crime Gun Intelligence Center. It's a hub that brings together more than 30 area agencies with the goal of giving the same resources when there's gun violence, regardless of where it happens.

"It doesn’t matter if a crime is committed in the city, suburb or rural area, the law enforcement investigators who investigate will have cutting edge technology at their fingertips and a lineup of experts ready to assist," he explained.

The center, which is located in an industrial park just off Interstate 480 and State Route 76, is meant to speed up the amount of time it takes to share data.

“On many occasions, we’ve got seized firearms that were involved in crimes not only in Euclid but in other communities, including communities outside the state," Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said.

It comes as Cleveland has seen 46 homicides involving a gun so far this year through May. That’s actually down compared to the same time last year (69) and the year before (51).

Going forward, Meyer told News 5 that he hopes this crackdown will lead to more convictions.

"When that’s done, it's time for the courts to hold those individuals accountable and I hope they will," he said.

There are currently more than 60 of these centers spread across the country, including in Columbus and Cincinnati.

According to organizers, the following entities are set to partner in this new endeavor in some way, shape or form:

- ATF

- The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio

- Cleveland Division of Police

- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office

- Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office

- Ohio HIDTA

- Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center

- Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

- Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center

- Garfield Heights Police Department

- Lakewood Police Department

- Lorain Police Department

- Ohio State Highway Patrol

- Ohio Investigative Unit

- Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction/Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

- Akron Police Department

- Barberton Police Department

- Canton Police Department

- Portage County Sheriff’s Office

- Summit County Sheriff’s Office

- University of Akron Police Department.

- Elyria Police Department

- Euclid Police Department

- Lake County Sheriff’s Office

- Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

- Maple Heights Police Department

- Medina City Police Department

- Medina County Sheriff’s Office

- Solon Police Department

- Willoughby Police Department

- Homeland Security Investigations

- Drug Enforcement Administration

- FBI

- U.S. Marshal’s Service