Authorities identify 5 involved in Medina Co. carjacking of 72-year-old man

The Medina County Sheriff's Office has identified all five people involved in the carjacking of a 72-year-old man.

On Dec. 1, 2023, five people ranging from the age of 12 to 17 set fire to a stolen vehicle from Franklin County on Ridge Road, authorities said.

The group immediately fled the scene and went to a nearby gas station, where they approached a 72-year-old man, assaulted him and fled with his vehicle, authorities said.

On Thursday, authorities announced they have identified all five people and all of them are charged with aggravated robbery, arson and receiving stolen property.

One person involved turned 18 between the time of the carjacking and when they were taken into custody and is waiting for extradition to the Medina County Jail, authorities said.

The other four are being held at Medina County Juvenile Detention Center and the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.