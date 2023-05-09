Authorities investigating after gunshot victim found in burning building in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters found a woman who had been shot in a burning building on Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 13800 block of Caine Avenue in the city's Corlett neighborhood.

According to authorities, the woman had been shot in the head and was in full traumatic arrest when crews found her. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

