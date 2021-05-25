Authorities investigating after unidentified female found wrapped in tarp under bridge in Ashtabula

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of an unidentified Black female was found wrapped in a tarp under a bridge on South Windsor Road on Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

She was found on the creek bed wrapped in a tarp and wearing nothing but a red bra, according to the sheriff.

The female is described as 5-8 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and curly black hair. She is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 4900 block of South Windsor Road before 5 p.m. after receiving reports about a naked man walking in a field. When approached by deputies, the man said he found a dead body under the bridge. The sheriff did not say whether or not the naked man was brought in for questioning.

The female’s body was sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and possible identification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.