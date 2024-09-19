Authorities search for accused human trafficking ringleader from Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — The Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is asking for your help in tracking down a Cuyahoga County man they allege was running a human trafficking ring.

Harry Randolph, also known as Damon, Chip and Twin, faces 17 felonies, including 13 newly filed charges such as human trafficking, promoting prostitution and drug possession.

"He’s in the wind right now," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. "It’s not the worst [case of human trafficking] but he’s right up there. This is a bad guy and he needs to be brought to justice."

Investigators say the 49-year-old from Cuyahoga County was operating a human trafficking ring and could be found anywhere. He is known to make trips between Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit, Atlanta and New York City.

It’s not clear how many people he’s victimized, but investigators say his reach went far.

"We know there are a lot of other women that are affected and he took advantage of and we want those women to know they don’t deserve those things and we are here to fight for them," Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alicia Paolucci said.

If you have any information about Harry Randolph’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Northeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force tip line at 216-443-6085.

Recovery work continues with human trafficking survivors in Cuyahoga County

But as the Attorney General announced the indictment, there was also hope inside the Justice Center.

Beforehand, Attorney General Yost witnessed women gathering and sharing their successes after completing "Recovery Court" inside Judge Joan Synenberg's courtroom.

The court was created more than a decade ago to help those dealing with addiction and trauma. However, last year, it modified who it helped by focusing in on those human trafficking victims caught up in a web of criminal charges, making it a first of its kind in Ohio.

"Now I feel like I’m getting my happiness back and I feel at peace, it’s just amazing —I love the way I feel today," said one woman who completed the program.