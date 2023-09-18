Authorities search for suspect in fatal shooting near Chronicle Telegram offices in Elyria on Sept. 2

Arrest warrants have been issued and authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man who was found dead outside the Chronicle Telegram offices in Elyria on Sept. 2.

Isael Eduardo Rios was identified as the victim of the fatal shooting in the vicinity of the community newspaper offices, located at 225 East Ave. in Elyria, according to Elyria Police.

Arrest warrants for murder and felonious assault have been issued for Antoine Richardson, 25, of Lorain, for his involvement in the incident, police said.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has been enlisted to help find and apprehend Richardson.

The Elyria Police Department is urging anyone with information on Richardson’s whereabouts to come forward immediately and contact the task force at 866-4WANTED or 866-492-6833.

