Authorities searching for 15-year-old swimmer at Headlands Beach State Park who didn't resurface

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A 15-year-old male who went swimming with friends at Headlands Beach State Park went under the water Friday afternoon and didn't resurface, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was swimming near the north end of the breakwall when he went under water, authorities said.

Deputies and Painesville Township firefighters responded to the scene around 3:48 p.m. Members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Dive team, Mentor firefighters, Fairport Harbor firefighters, Ohio Division of Parks, U.S. Coast Guard and Lake County Drone Team also responded.

Authorities said the search is ongoing. Dive operation will continue Saturday.

No additional information has been released.

