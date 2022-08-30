Avon High School mourns loss of junior on wrestling team

AVON, ohio — 16-year-old Avon High School wrestler, Kaleb Keffer was a son, brother and teammate. His life was tragically cut short Saturday from injuries sustained in a car accident.

The superintendent of Avon Local Schools, Ben Hodge, sent out a letter to families that provided information for resources available to students, parents, or staff members who may need help during this difficult time.

According to the letter, there will be a candlelight vigil this Wednesday evening at Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet Stadium at 9 p.m. and a memorial service on Sunday, September 4th at 2 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Avon High School.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.