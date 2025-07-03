Avon Lake addresses rise in popularity of e-bikes with new regulations

AVON LAKE, Ohio — With the rise in popularity of e-bikes comes a rise in the number of complaints about them, and when it came to rules surrounding their use, leaders in Avon Lake realized there was a gray area.

“Our previous traffic ordinances didn't really address e-bikes specifically,” said Avon Lake Police Lt. Fran Tibbitts. “So city council and our administration took efforts to update and pass our new bicycles, motorcycles and electric bicycles general traffic ordinance.”

Tibbitts said they have not had any serious incidents yet this year resulting in serious injuries, but there were two last year.

“Regardless, there have been numerous near misses reported to not only our department and city council and what we've seen on social media comment threads a lot of near misses,” he said.

As for the complaints, he said, “riders are running through red lights, they're running through stop signs in residential neighborhoods, they're weaving in and out of traffic.”

He said they’re riding on sidewalks at high speeds, putting pedestrians in danger.

“They're quiet vehicles, they're not loud, they're very very quiet so they're hard to hear or observe or hear coming,” he said.

That’s why one of the changes is that if e-bikes are ridden on any sidewalk, it must be under pedal power; the motors cannot be engaged.

“Even if on sidewalks, when propelled by legs bicyclists have to yield to pedestrians and give fair warning if they're approaching from behind with an audible signal,” said Tibbetts.

It limits the speeds on Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes to a maximum of 20 mph and Class 3 to a maximum of 28 mph.

Watching this all closely is Marty’s Cycle Center owner Marty Hasenstaub who has been selling e-bikes for years. He said the policy upgrade is overdue

“Certainly the speed is the problem,” he said. “They're supposed to be limited, Class 1 and 2 to 20 mph and Class 3s at 28 mph. We've had units in here that are going well over 40 mph.”

There are no age limits on Class 1 and 2 bikes, but riders of Class 3 bikes must be at least 16 years of age.

He said a lot of their customers are Gen Z’ers and Baby Boomers looking for an assist to make their riding experience a little more enjoyable. He’s also had parents looking for e-bikes for kids as young as 10.

“Which I think is way too young cause they have no idea about traffic laws and rules and how to actually ride them safely,” said Hasenstaub.

As for penalties for violators, Tibbitts said it’s about safety more than anything.

“We’re a city where we really like to have a good conversation with the offender. Get them to have some good voluntary compliance to follow the laws of the road. If they are an adult and they’re seen violating a traffic law they can be cited just like a motorist can. Juveniles, we will make notification to the parents should it be necessary.”

“We’re not looking at this in a punitive manner. We really want to just bring attention to a matter that’s been seen as being excessive,” he said.

