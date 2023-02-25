Avon Lake Bald Eagles, Stars and Stripes, lay first egg of the season

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Spring is around the corner and the local wildlife in Northeast Ohio is giving signs of new life.

Stars and Stripes, Bald Eagles that are nested in a tree above Redwood Elementary School in Avon Lake, have an egg in the nest.

The egg was laid around 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, according Avon Lake City Schools.

ALCS has a livestream camera where you can watch the eagles 24/7. You can view them in the livestream player below:



