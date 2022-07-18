Watch Now
Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group announces design plans and public meeting for discussion

It will be at the Avon Lake High School PAC on July 19
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 13:02:11-04

AVON LAKE, Ohio — The Avon Lake Environmental Redevelopment Group (ALERG) announced that it will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss a project overview and redevelopment options for the Avon Lake Generating Station property.

The ALERG leadership team, city officials, commercial real estate services firm Avison Young, and planning firm Gensler, will be at The Avon Lake High School Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. on July 19.

Mayor Greg Zilka commented it is a “pivotal” time for the city.

“This is a pivotal moment for the future of the city, and we are delighted to have this opportunity to craft a new vision for the power plant site and our community,” he said. “We aim to revitalize the lakefront, connect the city to Lake Erie, and create the largest open space and public lakefront project that the region has seen in decades while serving as a catalyst for economic growth.”

City officials and the redevelopment group say there are five key factors in the redevelopment strategy:

  • Create a new vision for Avon Lake
  • Create an accessible public realm along the lakefront
  • Extend the City of Avon Lake to the waterfront
  • Utilize and eco-friendly adaptive design strategy
  • Explore the option of an adaptive resume of the Turbine Hall and Transformer building
Following the presentation in the PAC, community members are invited to proceed to the Commons area inside the high school, where the presenters and city officials will host breakout sessions to provide an opportunity for feedback.

If you cannot attend the meeting, it will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

