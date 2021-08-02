Avon Lake homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint until officers arrive, police say

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avon Lake police arrested a man after the department was contacted by a resident who was holding a burglar at gunpoint.

It happened on July 30 at 8:23 a.m. at a residence on Electric Boulevard.

Responding officers took the alleged burglar, Richard Ziegan, into custody when they arrived.

Police said the homeowner went for a bicycle ride that morning and when he returned, there was a man walking around in his garage. The man told the homeowner, "I have your gun," and pulled it from his waistband and handed it over to the homeowner when confronted. The homeowner then called police and held the man at gunpoint until they arrived.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation indicates that Ziegan took money from the home as well as put on a T-shirt belonging to the homeowner. Ziegan told authorities he spent the night at the house, but the homeowner disputed that claim, police said. Ziegan's shirt and wallet were found nearby on another home's porch.

Ziegan is charged with aggravated burglary, grand theft and theft, police said.

