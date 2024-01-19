Avon Lake police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash Thursday night

The Avon Lake Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Thursday night in the area of Lake and Vineyard roads.

According to authorities, they were dispatched to the area for a report of a vehicle accident with injuries around 8:54 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the driver, a 36-year-old man, dead. The driver veered off the right side of Lake Road and crashed into two utility poles.

Excessive speed was determined to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by Avon Lake Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

