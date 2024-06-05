Watch Now
Avon PD responds to disturbance during Lorain H.S. graduation in Avon; Several people charged

Avon Police and several surrounding police departments responded to Mercy Health Stadium June 4 for a disturbance during Lorain High School's graduation.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Jun 05, 2024

AVON — Avon Police confirm several people, including juveniles, have been charged with disorderly conduct following a "disturbance" at Mercy Health Stadium Tuesday night. Police said one juvenile went to hospital with a hand injury.

Police said the disturbance occurred during Lorain High School's graduation, which was held at the stadium.

A news release issued early Wednesday morning said, "Officers assigned to the off duty assignment at Mercy Health Stadium, requested additional Avon Officers and the Avon Fire Department to the scene for assistance. At 2107 (9:07 p.m.) hours, a request was made for mutual aid with Avon lake, North Ridgeville, Sheffield Village and Westlake."

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and officers are working with school officials to determine the cause of the incident.

