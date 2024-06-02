Award-winning vintage store, All Things For You, returns to Tremont

CLEVELAND — A popular vintage store made its return to Cleveland today. All Things For You is an award-winning vintage shop known for its mid-century and traditional furniture pieces.

The store was previously located in Ohio City until a floor damaged the shop, forcing owners Tim Yanko and Dwight Kaczmarek to close the doors temporarily.

"Someone above us washing machine overflowed for many hours, and a lot of things got damaged. We were devastated but everything happens for a reason, this place would have not fallen into our laps if unfortunately, what happened, happened," said Yanko.

The duo bought the 1900s mansion on West 14th Street; it was built in 1907 and owned by the same family until Yanko and Kaczmarek bought it in 2023.

Maya Lockett | News 5 Cleveland

"He wanted someone who was going to cherish it, it was in his family for decades and he just wanted someone who really cared about it," said Kaczmarek.

The pair says they could tell they were missed because people always checked in and asked when the store would reopen.

"It's almost like we're at a reunion just because everybody's been waiting for us to open again," said Yanko.

Over 300 people visited the shop on opening day, breaking a record for store attendance. Yanko says there were cars in the parking lot before they opened.

Lordie Varval was a frequent shopper at the previous location in Ohio City; she says she was constantly checking social media for reopening updates.

"I really did miss the place, I was watching the renovation process saying I can't wait to come and then I came opening day. I think it's honestly better than the old place it's more spacious, way more vendors and way more art, which I loved," said Varval.

The owners say the new location has many advantages the previous location did not have, including a 30-space parking lot and additional rooms to showcase their pieces.

"Having a parking lot is great to have because people will be able to safely load big furntire pieces, there will be more foot traffic coming in and we might do small events here that we couldn't do before because we did not have a parking lot," said Kaczmarek.

They said the love from Tremont has been overwhelming and welcoming.

"For me, it feels like a home and we could not have been happier to be a part of the Tremont community and to see all the people who showed up on the first day is overwhelming and very emotional for us," Kaczmarek said.