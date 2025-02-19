Backyard chickens to save money on eggs? It's not what it's cracked up to be.

CLEVELAND — With egg prices still on the rise, more people are considering raising their own chickens to save money. But before jumping in, experts say it’s important to understand the costs involved.

Right now, egg prices are sky-high as the bird flu causes shortages and volatile pricing.

Eggs cost how much?!?

Fran DeDonato, who owns backyard chickens, loves the convenience of fresh eggs.

“We're getting anywhere from several dozen a week,” she said.

But during colder months, egg production slows down.

“Right now, of course, we're not getting any eggs. They always stop when the prices go up,” she joked.

Skip Wilson, co-owner of Wilson Feed Mill, says more customers have been asking about raising chickens. Starting in March, his store will sell chicks for $4 each, with a three-chick minimum.

“They now have to look at: How do I keep them? How do I equip them? How do I feed and water them?” Wilson said.

Those costs can add up quickly. A secure chicken coop, necessary to protect hens from predators like raccoons, coyotes, and stray dogs, can cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

"Right here in the Valley View area… you don't have to go far to find coyotes," Wilson said. "And that's all good unless you're trying to keep your beloved pets from becoming dinner."

The cost of feed is another major factor. A single bag that lasts about two months costs around $21. Over a year, feeding three chickens would total about $378. Factor in a coop, feeder, waterer, and heat lamp, and the first-year expenses could reach $768.

By comparison, three hens laying six eggs a week could produce about 648 eggs a year. If buying organic eggs at $10 a dozen, that same amount would cost about $540 at the store. Store-brand eggs, at about $5 a dozen, would total just $297.

"You got about 10 dollars' worth of eggs for a $20 bill on feed," Wilson said.

Hens only lay eggs for about two to three years, meaning long-term savings may not be as significant as some hope.

With current egg prices around $5 a dozen, the numbers suggest raising backyard chickens may not be the most cost-effective solution.