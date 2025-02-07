Eggs cost how much?!? Bird flu affecting supply, pricing of eggs

CLEVELAND — Do you find yourself in the grocery store with sticker shock when picking up a dozen eggs? You aren't alone. Egg prices right now are sky-high as the bird flu forces shortages and volatile pricing.

"Even for myself for my own family, I go to the store, and it's like $10 a carton. I'm like what?" said Grumpy's Cafe assistant manager, Mia Owad.

Ohio is currently leading the nation in bird flu cases. According to the most recent USDA data, more than nine million birds in Ohio have been affected by the virus. The virus has been detected in 48 commercial flocks, but no backyard flocks have been affected.

Some restaurants in Northeast Ohio and beyond are adding "egg surcharges" to the menu, 50 cents or $1 to the price of an egg dish to offset high costs.

At Grumpy's Cafe in Cleveland, menu prices have remained the same, but the restaurant's payment for eggs has increased.

"Back in November, our cases were $70 and now we've noticed a 58% increase to date. Now our vendors are charging $120 for our cases of eggs," said Owad.

Owad continued, "we're a small family-owned business. We hate to say it, but every penny counts."

Grumpy's is grateful for its regulars who help keep the local restaurant strong.

Egg prices are also affecting vendors at the West Side Market.

"Yes, they are costing more, but the quality is unbelievable," said Diane Dever, owner of the Irene Dever stand inside the West Side Market.

Dever has been selling farm-fresh eggs at the stand her mother started inside the market.

"Even the local farmer's eggs, costing a little more, yes. You know, feed product, everything is," said Dever.

Dever said she is not worried about egg shortages because she sources her eggs from a local farm. The grocery stand only sells jumbo eggs.

"Right now, the brown eggs are going for $6.50 a dozen, the white eggs are $5.75," said Dever.

Dever continued, "we go up and down if the price fluctuates, and they're OK with it. I'm very fortunate to have that one on one to explain to a customer who may not know why eggs are so expensive or why I only sell jumbos."

Eggs are one of the key ingredients in the decadent desserts at White Flower Cake Shoppe.

"Eggs are a huge, huge impact," said Pablo Benz, who runs the White Flower Cake Shoppe stand inside the West Side Market.

"The price increase right now is up 200% when it arrives at our door," said Benz.

Benz said the bakery has weathered market fluctuations in the past, but using your hard-earned dollars during a time like this does help small businesses endure hardships.

"We just hope all small businesses, bakeries, restaurants, and anybody that uses eggs that are prosperous sticks together, and we hope everyone comes out and keeps supporting us," said Benz.