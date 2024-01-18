Bainbridge Target set to reopen over a week after suspected arson fire

The Target in Bainbridge is set to reopen on Friday, Jan. 19, about a week and a half after a possible arson fire resulted in extensive water damage to the store.

Fire crews were dispatched to the store on Monday, Jan. 8 to discover books on fire in the back part of the store, according to the township’s police department. The fire was contained after a Target employee used a fire extinguisher to attempt to put it out.

The assistant fire chief told News 5 the store would be closed for some time due to extensive water damage.

"It’s going to be quite a while because of the water damage. I know the store looks good now, but the whole thing was full of smoke. They’re gonna have to clean and do what they gotta do to clean up and go back into business," Fire Chief Wayne Burge said.

Police said they believe the fire was set intentionally and is being investigated as an arson.

Bainbridge Police detained a 43-year-old man on the night of the fire, but News 5 has not learned whether he has been charged in connection with the incident.

Bainbridge Target closed until further notice due to fire Monday night

On Thursday, a representative for Target confirmed to News 5 in a statement that the store will reopen on Friday.

“Our Target store in Bainbridge is reopening on Friday, January 19, after a fire took place inside the store a little over a week ago,” the statement reads. “The store has undergone extensive cleaning, restocking and reorganizing to ensure a safe reopening. All products have been reviewed and replaced as needed. We look forward to welcoming guests back through our doors.”

