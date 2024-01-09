Watch Now
Bainbridge Target closed until further notice due to fire Monday night

David Deger, News 5 Cleveland
Posted at 10:40 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 22:41:04-05

It's going to be quite some time before the Target in Bainbridge is back open for business.

According to the Bainbridge Fire Department, a fire took place at the store Monday night. Around 6:30 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the store, and once there, they discovered books on fire in the back part of the store.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Wayne Burge, the department store will be closed for quite a while due to the extensive water damage.

"It’s going to be quite a while because of the water damage. I know the store looks good now, but the whole thing was full of smoke. They’re gonna have to clean and do what they gotta do to clean up and go back into business," Burge said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated by the Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit, The Bainbridge Police Department and the Bainbridge Fire Department, officials said.

According to fire officials, there were no injuries.

