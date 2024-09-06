Bainbridge Township Police searching for red SUV allegedly involved in hit-skip

The Bainbridge Township Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-skip.

Around 5:48, what Bainbridge Township Police describe as a red SUV was involved in a hit-skip at the intersection of State Route 306 at Pettibone Road.

Police said the vehicle was traveling southbound on State Route 306 when it ran a red light at the intersection, striking another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bainbridge Township Police at 440-543-8252 during business hours or 440-286-1234 after hours.