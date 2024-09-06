Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bainbridge Township Police searching for red SUV allegedly involved in hit-skip

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

The Bainbridge Township Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-skip.

Around 5:48, what Bainbridge Township Police describe as a red SUV was involved in a hit-skip at the intersection of State Route 306 at Pettibone Road.

Police said the vehicle was traveling southbound on State Route 306 when it ran a red light at the intersection, striking another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bainbridge Township Police at 440-543-8252 during business hours or 440-286-1234 after hours.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.