Bake sale makes voting extra sweet in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — If you voted today, you likely waited in line, but some voters in Cleveland Heights didn't mind the delay because an elementary school’s parent-teacher association made it extra sweet.

Voters across Northeast Ohio cast their votes while at the polls on Tuesday. Cleveland Heights they also decided on their sweets.

“We joke that you voted it's time to eat cake. You did your civic duty. Celebrate and do some good at the same time,” said Parent Teacher Association President Alexa New at Canterbury Elementary School.

For decades, Canterbury Elementary’s parent-teacher association has hosted a bake sale on election day to fundraise for the elementary school.

“We fund field trips, classroom grants for all of our teachers and our classrooms, student programming and teacher and staff appreciation,’ New said.

Last year, they raised about $1,000, which helped pay for more than six field trips for the students. This year, they’re aiming to double that amount. Erica Wigton, the principal of Canterbury Elementary, says they have about 340 students, and the field trips enhance their academic experience.

“Our fifth graders, go to the Science Museum every year learning about sound and light, and that's exactly what they're learning in the science department. So learning about it in another arena just makes them come to life for them that's why they love school. They love coming to Canterbury. And the teachers really do a great job of making sure we can make those world connections, to connect to the content,” Wigton said.

This year, they offered 40 different sweet and savory options, including cupcakes, cookies, brownies, snack boxes, and more.

As teachers, parents, and kids worked the bake sale, students still learned about their civic duty.

“Voting is something that you like...choose what's best for you and your family and what you want for your country,” said one student when asked what they learned.

As voters arrived and bought their goodies, Canterbury PTA reminded everyone that even on election day, dessert is something we can all agree on.

“We don't even need to know how you voted, but please come and support. Get some cake, grab a box of popcorn. If you're staying up late watching the returns and support our school at the same time,” New said.

The PTA is also accepting donations to ensure that poll workers are fed. If you’d like to support the bake sale, it will continue until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday or until they sell out in the Canterbury Elementary gymnasium.

As of 4:30 p.m., they raised more than $2,700—almost triple what the PTA made last year.