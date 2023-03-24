Bakery Barn issues voluntary recall on granola due to undeclared milk allergen

The Naturally Sweetened Granola manufactured for Tried and True Granola Co. is being voluntarily recalled by Bakery Barn due to the ingredient label not stating a milk allergen, according to a news release provided by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on behalf of Bakery Barn.

According to the release, the granola is packaged in 14-ounce plastic containers and 20-pound bulk cases and was available from July 30, 2019 to March, 23 2023 at the following distributors:



Walnut Creek Foods, 3850 SR-39, Millersburg, Ohio

Esh Foods, 58 Hatville Rd., Gordonville, Pa.

Dutch Valley Foods, 7615 Lancaster Ave., Myerstown, Pa.

The Home Place, 7771 US Highway 68, Georgetown, Ohio

The release shared the following regarding milk allergy and sensitivity:

"The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving the product addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately."

Those with a milk allergy and possessing the affected product should dispose of it and contact Bakery Barn for a replacement pack. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Joe Mast at 740-824-4797.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.