LAKEWOOD, Ohio — While the St. Edward Eagles football team gets set to hit the field Saturday, a real-life eagle will help kick off pregame festivities.

News 5 captured Clark, the bald eagle, as he glided during test flights at Lakewood stadium Friday.

Bald eagle runs test flights at Lakewood stadium for St. Ed's 75th anniversary

It’s something you might have seen at professional sporting events. But not common at the high school level.

Clark is from the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis.

The 21-year-old bald eagle spent the last two days at Lakewood Stadium working on its flight path with handlers.

“And make sure Clark knows where he’s going and lands on time,” St. Edward High School VP of Institutional Advancement Paul Mocho said.

Mocho says two alums came up with the idea and funding to bring in Clark.

Clark will fly during the national anthem at the St. Edward's game against Boyle County High School from Kentucky.

The eagle’s big flight tomorrow is all part of St. Ed’s 75th birthday.

“Three brothers started this school back in 1949 and to continue a legacy of brotherhood for 75 years is something special so we wanted to do everything we could to make our community aware of it,” Mocho said.

Mocho said the community is invited to celebrate starting at 10 a.m. at the campus for games, activities, as well as tours of the school.

The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Lakewood Stadium.