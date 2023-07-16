Ballet Legato bringing free show to Lakeview Park in Lorain

Sunday night at 5 p.m. Ballet Legato will be performing a free show at Lakeview Park in Lorain. It's located at 1800 West Erie Avenue.

The dance company, based in North Ridgeville, was established in 2019. Jennifer Muselin is the executive artistic director. She said the dance company offers a fresh new view of dance.

Muselin visited Good Morning Cleveland - Sunday to talk about the community show and a partnership the dance company has with the Drug Enforcement Agency of Cleveland.

DEA 360 provides interested students a chance to explore drug-free lifestyles through dance in Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties.

Ballet Legato is also offering a Nutcracker Scholarship Program.