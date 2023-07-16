Watch Now
Ballet Legato bringing free show to Lakeview Park in Lorain

Sunday night at 5 p.m. Ballet Legato will be performing a free show at Lakeview Park in Lorain. It's located at 1800 West Erie Avenue.
Ballet Legato
Posted at 12:26 PM, Jul 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-16 12:26:15-04

The dance company, based in North Ridgeville, was established in 2019. Jennifer Muselin is the executive artistic director. She said the dance company offers a fresh new view of dance.

Muselin visited Good Morning Cleveland - Sunday to talk about the community show and a partnership the dance company has with the Drug Enforcement Agency of Cleveland.

DEA 360 provides interested students a chance to explore drug-free lifestyles through dance in Lorain and Cuyahoga Counties.

Ballet Legato is also offering a Nutcracker Scholarship Program.

