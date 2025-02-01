Bands come together to raise money to fight hunger at Blizzard Bash

CLEVELAND — An annual charity concert series is returning to Cleveland for its 17th year. Blizzard Bash is run by John Carroll University students and the on-campus radio station WJCU 88.7 FM to benefit The Hunger Network of Cleveland.

"The great thing about this is, it's right here in Cleveland. So, the money that you're donating is going to help our neighbors down the road. Last year, with our $3,000 we were able to donate 12,000 meals. We are hoping to donate even more this year," said Emily Davala, John Carroll University student and organizer for Blizzard Bash.

Already this year, the group has raised more than $2,750. The goal is to surpass last year's $3,000 before the doors even open.

“Hunger doesn’t end in December, the time of giving is truly year-round,” said Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko, lead organizer for Blizzard Bash.

Blizzard Bash will feature many local bands at the Beachland Tavern in Collinwood. "Some of the bands featured are J.T. Sparks Trio, Mr. Carnivore, Esther, Fitz, and Ziggy D," said Sinutko.

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8. A $10 suggested donation is at the door, and all proceeds go to the Hunger Network.

Beachland Tavern is located at 15711 Waterloo Road.

If you can't make it, you can donate to the cause here.