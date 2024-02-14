Watch Now
Barbershop quartets spread love and happiness on Valentine's Day

Some folks in Northeast Ohio are being surprised today by the gift of song by the Akron Derbytown chorus.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Feb 14, 2024
AKRON, Ohio — There are so many ways to celebrate love on Valentine's Day, and music can be a universal way to share love. Some folks in Northeast Ohio are being surprised today by the gift of song by the Akron Derbytown chorus.

The quartet Lock 4 surprised the hardworking staff at Akron Children's Hospital on Valentine's Day. Between patient visits and scheduling, staff got a much-needed surprise serenade.

"You don't see that many quartets that often. I don't think I've ever seen a quartet like that in person. It was cute," said Kelly Seidle of the Akron Children's Hospital Rehabilitation Unit.

"This is our busiest time of the year. This and Christmas time is when we tend to have most of our jobs," said Mike Halter of the Lock 4 Barbershop Quartet.

"It's so much fun to spread Valentine's cheer to see the looks on people's faces. This morning, we did one for a mother of a disabled veteran he bought a Valentine for her so we went and sang one for her," said Halter.

Preparing these old-time melodies is a year-round labor of love for Lock 4.

"I just fell in love with the harmony forever, so I've been singing this music since age 16," said Tom Gentry, Lock 4 Barbershop Quartet.

"I love to sing, and you know the reason why is I can spread happiness," said Halter.

On days like Valentine's, cupid's chorus spreads love. "It's nice to see people just sharing love, just giving. It's good to celebrate it," said Seidle.

The singing Valentine's supports youth programming through the Akron Derbytown Chorus.

