Barberton community continues to honor city worker who was killed in 2005

The Barberton community is continuing to honor the life of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2005.

Bob Krska worked for the city of Barberton, and while on a job on Jan. 5, 2005, he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

Krska's daughter, Ashley Hernandez, said everyone in the community had a connection to him, and his death shocked the town.

This past Saturday, a softball field and its entire complex behind it were dedicated to Krska and his legacy.

"It's just such an honor for me and my family, you know, just to drive through here, and just other people driving through here, and even kids on here ... playing baseball, they can step on these fields ... I feel like they'll have a little piece of my dad with them while they're playing ball," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said a dedication like this feels special because Krska and his identical twin grew up together playing softball.