Barberton man sentenced to life in prison for rape of girl later found dead in Akron alley

A Barberton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of a girl in 2022 who was found dead in an alley in Akron in June of 2023.

Anthony Mignano, 30, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of three first-degree felony counts rape and three third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition, according to a news release from the office of Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

Mignano was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years. The judge also designated him a Tier III sex offender, which is the most serious level in Ohio’s sex offender registry.

Mignano moved in with then-12-year-old Melanie Elkins and her father in the spring of 2022 and admitted to having sex with her three times, the news release states.

Melanie was found dead on Minordy Place, an Alley near S. Arlington Street in Akron, on the afternoon of Monday, June 12, officials said. The Summit County Medical Examiner later determined she died from a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

In a separate but related case last year, 31-year-old Keith Earley of Akron was arrested and sentenced to nine months in prison after he allegedly dumped Melanie’s body in the alley. He pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to report knowledge of a death, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

The Akron Police Department is still investigating Melanie’s death, and no one has been charged for her death at this time.

“The death of Melanie Elkins has left an enormous impact on our community. Sending Anthony Mignano to prison for the rest of his life is one step in bringing justice to Melanie and her family. Once a suspect is charged in Melanie’s death, I assure you we will work hard to prosecute that person to the fullest extent of the law,” said Walsh.

“Melanie’s story is far from over. She was a very sweet, caring, loving, and smart girl who loved playing video games and was interested in forensic science. Melanie’s memory will live on forever,” said her father, sister and grandmother in a statement provided to the prosecutor’s office.