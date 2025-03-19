Barberton Police involved in SWAT standoff after man allegedly cuts gas line in home

A 49-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly cut the gas line in a residence and threatened to "blow it up," resulting in neighbors being evacuated and a SWAT standoff Tuesday afternoon, according to Barberton Police.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 400 block of 15th Street for a man who was acting erratically, police said.

A strong smell of natural gas filled the neighborhood, and officers were able to secure the house and evacuate neighboring residences, police said. Officers and an Enbridge technician were able to turn the gas off at the home.

Police said officers continued to engage with the man, who threatened violence to himself and officers. The Barberton SWAT team was activated and negotiated with the man.

After over two hours of talking to officers and the SWAT team negotiator, the 49-year-old complied with orders to exit the home and was taken into custody, police said.

The man was treated on the scene by Barberton EMS and transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment and evaluation, police said.

Just before 8 p.m., roads reopened, and residents were able to return to their homes, police said.