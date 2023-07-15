Bashful and Dopey are Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pets of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Bashful and Dopey:

These two bundles of joy are available for adoption today, and they won’t last long. These two, along with their siblings, were born in our care and were lucky to be raised by a wonderful mama kitty in a fantastic foster home.

The Cleveland APL is full, full of wonderful cats, dogs and other critters looking for their loving forever homes.

Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21, the APL is having a Feline Frenzy. All cat and kitten adoption fees will be reduced to just $5.

If you aren’t looking to take home a wonderful kitty, they have many amazing dogs available, bunnies, guinea pigs and even birds. Their Adoptions Team will be happy to help you find your perfect match.

Find out more about the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

