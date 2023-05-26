Bat tests positive for rabies in Massillon; health officials urge pet vaccination, other precautions

A bat that tested positive for rabies was euthanized after being found in Massillon, according to a news release from the Massillon City Health Department.

Residents are being asked to vaccinate cats and dogs against rabies and avoid contact with bats or any other wild animals, such as raccoons and skunks, to prevent the spread of rabies. Any open windows should have screens, health officials stated.

Rabies is a viral disease transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. It is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, but it is preventable in humans through appropriate medical care. In the case of human exposure, health officials say to wash the bite wound with soap and water immediately. Human exposure should be reported to a healthcare provider, and animal exposure to a veterinarian, the release states.

Questions about possible exposures can be directed to the Massillon City Health Department Environmental Health Division at 330-830-1795.

