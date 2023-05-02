Battle over first responder radios in Lorain County heats up

ELYRIA, Ohio — For first responders, radios are their lifelines. But some Lorain County Sheriff’s deputies fear their lifeline puts their lives in jeopardy.

In certain buildings, schools and other locations in Lorain County, they said they can’t communicate with one another and some other agencies.

“It’s horrible,” said Adam Shaw, Lorain County Deputies Association President.

We’ve been following the ongoing battle between some Lorain County first responders and Lorain County Commissioners.

Back in January, we reported the commissioners rescinded a signed contract to get new radios into the hands of safety forces. Two of the commissioners want one company to have the contract; the safety forces and a study point to another.

“I definitely think there’s politics at play,” said Shaw.

Road deputies have been given cell phones.

“Part of a grievance we filed was settled; they provided cell phones for just road deputies to use in case their radios go down, which is great, unless we are in an active situation,” added Shaw.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation, and the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office is now looking for a special prosecutor to advise the Sheriff in that investigation.

“We have an inherent conflict of interest,” said Rick Raley, Chief Council with the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We asked the Ohio Attorney General at first, unfortunately with staffing issues, they were unable to provide one, so we are now going to find another area to get an appointment,” added Raley.

Shaw said Lorain County Deputies are now asking the public to get involved before someone gets hurt.

