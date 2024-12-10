'Be a Santa to a Senior' program spreading cheer to 600 older adults across Northeast Ohio

With Christmas about two weeks away, Home Instead, a senior care provider in Lake, Geauga and Portage counties, is asking for the public to help with its Be a Santa to a Senior program.

"It is really serving our senior population who made society what it is today," said Therese Zdesar, CEO of Home Instead - Lake, Geauga and Portage counties. "And it is focusing on providing not just a gift but also the gift of companionship to our seniors that are isolated at home and alone and may be struggling through the holiday season. Many of our seniors unfortunately have lost those around them that they love, and the holidays become a time of difficulty and nostalgia as they do reminisce through throughout that season."

This year, Home Instead is working with the Lake County Council on Aging, Geauga Department on Aging, Geauga County commissioners and others to deliver gifts to 600 seniors.

It's the 21st year of the local program.

Home Instead Trees are setup at several locations. Ornaments are still waiting to be claimed at Mentor Great Lakes Mall and the Portage County Administration Building.

Christmas trees set up at several locations contain ornaments with the first name of a senior and gift suggestions. The public is encouraged to take an ornament, buy items and return them unwrapped. From there, Home Instead and its partners will wrap and deliver the presents ,which usually are toiletries, clothing and blankets.

Zdesar recalled delivering gifts with her daughter to a woman who was extremely grateful to connect.

"The senior didn't even want to open the present. She just wanted to sit and visit and after just an hour of just sitting with her we asked her would she like to open her present," Zdesar said. "And she goes, 'If you put it over here... this will be the only gift that I'll have this Christmas, and I'd like to wait till Christmas Day.'"

Home Instead said the Be a Santa to a Senior program is a reminder that we all can slow down and make a difference in someone's life no matter the time of year.

"I think one of the greatest things that we can do is just stop and pause in this day and age and just look around us and see our neighbors that are around us and just take a look and maybe make a friendly visit, maybe just smile, check in," Zdesar said.

Zdesar said she's thankful to the public and partners who make the Be a Santa to a Senior program possible.

"I know that this program has touched so many lives and wouldn't be possible without our community, our sponsors (and) our first responders," Zdesar said.