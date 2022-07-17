Beach Hazard issued for Sunday into Monday from National Weather Service

CLEVELAND — A beach hazard has been issued for Monday for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning begins at 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon and extends through Monday night at 8 p.m.

Swimmers are cautioned to not enter the water as the rip currents can be strong with undercurrents carrying them away from shore, the release said.

This includes sand bars and any structure extending out into Lake Erie.

