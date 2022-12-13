Beachwood police investigating threatening messages sent to students

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Beachwood City Schools said Monday night that police are investigating threatening messages sent over social media to several students in the middle and high schools.

According to the district, a group of students from both schools received threatening messages through Instagram.

The school's director of security has reached out to Meta to determine who owns the account the messages were sent from. Messages were sent back in November and more recently, the district said.

According to the district, the unknown person is "sending an Instagram message threatening the recipient that if they don't repost the sender's post the recipient will be harmed."

The district said the schools will operate as normal, but with a "heightened vigilance" while police conduct the investigation.

Anyone who has information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact a school administrator below:

HS Principal Paul Chase - 216-831-2080 x7001

HS Assistant Principal Aubrei Erkins - 216-831-2080 x7002

MS Principal Tony Srithai - 216-831-0355

