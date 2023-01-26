Beachwood students get 3 new academic holidays off

Starting next school year, students attending Beachwood City Schools will have three additional days off on the academic calendar for Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr and Diwali.

The new calendar takes effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

The students will have those three days off if the holiday falls on a weekday, according to the district.

The changes were approved by the Board of Education earlier this week. Meetings will be held next month to vote on academic calendars for future years.

School officials said the decision to include the holidays resulted from a collaboration between the district, the Beachwood Federation of Teachers and families who take part in the Beachwood Schools Affinity Groups.

“By providing these days on the calendars, families can celebrate without having to choose between sending their child to school or participating in a family event,” said Assistant Superintendent Ken Veon.

The school district provided some additional details on the holidays and when students would be off:

Lunar New Year, known as the Spring Festival in China, celebrates the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. In honor of Lunar New Year, Beachwood Schools has designated Feb. 9, 2024 as a school holiday.



Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. Beachwood Schools will recognize Eid al-Fitr on April 10, 2024.



Diwali, an important religious festival originating in India, will be observed on Nov. 1, 2024.

“I’m hopeful, through this simple recognition of the holidays, that people from other cultures will know about the holidays, seek more information and an understanding about them, and most importantly, respect the practices of people who celebrate them to help develop a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance,” Veon said.

The Lunar New Year and Diwali were also recognized at the state level with the law passed last year that allows fireworks to be set off in celebration of several holidays, including those two.

