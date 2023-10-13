Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Beachwood, University Heights increase security, urge residents to be on alert

No specific threats have been made to communities
Law enforcement agencies in Northeast Ohio are stepping up security after a Hamas leader called for a "Day of Rage."
Posted at 10:42 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 10:44:50-04

Two law enforcement agencies in Northeast Ohio are stepping up security after a former Hamas leader called for a "Day of Jihad" on Friday.

The mayors of Beachwood and University Heights, which have sizable Jewish populations, have released letters urging residents to be on alert, saying that they will be increasing security measures throughout their cities.

There have been no specific or credible threats made locally.

Overnight, Israel's military ordered more than a million citizens living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a ground invasion. The war there has claimed over 2,800 lives as of Friday morning.

RELATED

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.