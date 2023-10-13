Beachwood, University Heights increase security, urge residents to be on alert

Two law enforcement agencies in Northeast Ohio are stepping up security after a former Hamas leader called for a "Day of Jihad" on Friday.

The mayors of Beachwood and University Heights, which have sizable Jewish populations, have released letters urging residents to be on alert, saying that they will be increasing security measures throughout their cities.

There have been no specific or credible threats made locally.

Overnight, Israel's military ordered more than a million citizens living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a ground invasion. The war there has claimed over 2,800 lives as of Friday morning.