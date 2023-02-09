Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more store closures in Northeast Ohio

Bed Bath and Beyond, once the go-to home goods store, has updated its store closing list and three more stores in the Greater Cleveland area are on it.

According to the company, its retail locations in Brooklyn, Fairlawn and Mentor join the list of stores closing nationwide. As of Tuesday, the company's 2023 closing list has 290 stores on it.

Last month, the company said it was on track to close hundreds of stores—with its Sandusky and Strongsville locations being part of those that would be shuttered.

RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores due to close; 2 located in Northeast Ohio

CLICK HERE to see the full list of stores that are closing this year.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.