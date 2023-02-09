Watch Now
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more store closures in Northeast Ohio

Bed Bath and Beyond, once the go-to home goods store, has updated its store closing list and three more stores in the Greater Cleveland area are on it.

According to the company, its retail locations in Brooklyn, Fairlawn and Mentor join the list of stores closing nationwide. As of Tuesday, the company's 2023 closing list has 290 stores on it.

Last month, the company said it was on track to close hundreds of stores—with its Sandusky and Strongsville locations being part of those that would be shuttered.

RELATED: Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores due to close; 2 located in Northeast Ohio

CLICK HERE to see the full list of stores that are closing this year.

