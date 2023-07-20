Bedford Police looking for man after girlfriend reported missing by family

The Bedford Police Department is looking for the boyfriend of a woman who was reported missing this week, and police say evidence was found in her home that showed someone had been injured there.

According to police, the boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent, is a person of interest in the disappearance of Breneisha Lightfoot.

Lightfoot's family reached out to police on Tuesday, concerned because they had not heard from her, and it was unusual as her birthday was Wednesday, police said.

Officers went to her home for a welfare check, where they found "evidence indicating someone may have been seriously injured there," police said. Lightfoot's phone was later found in the yard of a home in Cleveland; it's unclear how it got there.

Police haven't released any additional details about the case.

Authorities ask that anyone with information about the case or who knows Roarty-Nugent's whereabouts contact detectives at 440-232-3408.

