Beerhead Bar & Eatery closes after not renewing 2025 lease

Beerhead Bar & Eatery has closed, according to a notice on its door.

The establishment had been open for about 10 years and decided to forego renewing its lease in 2025. It is unclear when exactly Beerhead closed its doors.

The notice on its door reads:

Beerhead Family & Friends:



Next year marks the 10th year we have had the pleasure of serving you the areas' tastiest craft beers and cocktails, delicious eats, and endless fun. The time has come for us to evaluate our options. After a great amount of thought and deliberation (and a few drinks), we have made the very difficult decision to forego renewing our lease in 2025 to pursue new endeavors.



It has been an amazing journey to be sure. Thank you to all our guests for supporting us and celebrating your special moments with us. We will look back at these days with heartwarming, fond memories and extreme gratitude.



A special thank you to our loyal staff. Beerhead isn't Beerhead without you all. You have been the not-so-secret, "secret sauce" of our success.



From our family to yours, we wish you the happiest of holiday seasons.



As always,



Drink Good Beer. Live Happy.

Beerhead Bar & Eatery